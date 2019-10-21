Lois “Jeanie” Durham (1930-2019)

Lois Jean Durham, age 89, of Fayette, Ohio passed away on October 19, 2019 at Swanton Valley Center. Jeanie was born in Wauseon, Ohio on June 4, 1930 to the late Clarence & Pearl (Mohler) Haller.

She married Richard Durham on July 23, 1948 and he preceded her in death in 1980. She worked for Sheridan Manufacturing for 50 years retiring in 1995. Jeanie enjoyed knitting, sewing and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

She won many ribbons for her knitting and sewing at the County Fair. She was also a huge Van-Dells Fan. When they came to this area, Jeanie would book their venues, sell tickets and generally see to it that their program would go off without a hitch.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Diane (Jim) Pauter; Janice (Fred) Zupp; Ronda Salkowski; 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Martha Reckner; Helen Byers and Winifred Lawrence.

Friends and family will be received at the Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, from 5 – 8 P.M. on Friday, October 25, 2019, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10 A.M. with Pastor Adam Groh, officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery, Wauseon.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio Chapter, 2500 N. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43615.

