Franklin Haase (1933-2019)

Franklin Ferman Haase, age 86, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, October 18, 2019, at his residence. Frank worked as a general foreman at The Aro Corporation in Bryan, retiring after 40 years of service.

Later, he taught at Northwest State Community College for six years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1952-1956.

He was an avid golfer and a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233, Bryan Moose Lodge #1064, American Legion Post #284 and VFW Post #2489.

Franklin Ferman Haase was born on June 4, 1933, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Ferman and Clova (Stokes) Haase. He married his bride of 66 years, Marian L. Slater, on March 13, 1953, in Norman, Oklahoma, and she survives.

Frank and Marian lived in the Edgerton area for 20 years before moving to Bryan in 1980. They enjoyed wintering in Arizona for 35 years.

Frank is also survived by his daughter, Deborah (Mark) Hirsch, of Bryan; sons, Jeffery Haase and Jesse Haase, both of Peoria, Arizona, and Jon (Chris) Haase, of Bryan; twelve grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marjorie Dossett, of Salina, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Virginia Goeltzenleuchter, Georgia Kinder and Marion Blair.

A celebration of Frank’s life will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 1:00-4:00 P.M. at the Bryan Moose Lodge Dining Hall, 710 North Main Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Frank’s arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donation to the Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice program.

