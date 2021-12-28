Lois King (1930-2021)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Lois Arlene (Grieser) King, age 91, from Archbold, Ohio, entered into her eternal life on December 26, 2021. She was born March 26, 1930 to Aaron F and Emma (Sauder) Grieser who preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by husbands Paul H. Thierry (married September 4, 1955), Arthur “Bud” Myers (married December 25 1980) and Leonard J. King (married November 4, 1995); siblings Leora Nafziger, Elsie Klopfenstein, Clela (King) Stoll, Ernest, Verna, Mabel Ann and Ada, and her beloved grandson Michael Paul Thierry.

She is survived by her children, Keith (Cheryl) Thierry, Doug (Janet) Thierry, Max Thierry, Jeff (Brenda) Thierry, David (Sandy) Myers, Deborah (Bob) Mason, Donna (Tom) Sheets, Diane Juarez, James (Jane) King, Rodney (Sandra) King, Pat (Kathleen) King, and Linda (James) Bennett. Also surviving Lois are her grandchildren, Christina (Matt) Eggers, Jonathan (Hannah) Reyes-Thierry, Krista Thierry, McKenna Thierry, David Myers, Jr., Jeremy Myers, Chad Myers, Jemiah (Brittany) Entenman, Joshua (Shaunna) Entenman, Hope (Thomas) Fouts, Teri (Jonathon) Dylan and great-grandchildren Levi, Jacob, and Lukas Eggers; Titus and Leah Reyes-Thierry, several step-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lois was a member of Zion Mennonite Church, Archbold, Ohio. She worked at Fish’s Five & Dime and later at Fairlawn Retirement Community until her retirement. Lois loved flowers, poetry, music, and scrapbooking but most of all time with her family.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 3 to 8 pm at Short Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11 am at Zion Mennonite Church. Graveside service will be at Pettisville Cemetery.

Memorial gifts can be given to Zion Mennonite Church and MCC Caring and Sharing. Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Lois Arlene (Grieser) King, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.