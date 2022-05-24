Lonnie Richmond (1983-2022)

Lonnie Andrew Richmond, 39, passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2022 in Angola, IN.

Lonnie was born on Feb 23, 1983, to Andrew Richmond and Gladys Janeway, who survive. The older brother to Elizabeth (Matthew) Brown, Andrea (Marshall) Wages, and Alisha (Michael) Snyder.

He also has an older brother, Tory Riley. His siblings all survive and are left to cherish his memory. Lonnie attended Montpelier Schools, where he played baseball in his younger years.

Lonnie loved music and seldom passed on an opportunity to jam out. He was also a video game enthusiast who never found a game he couldn’t beat (without any cheat codes).

He will be remembered for his kind heart and gentle soul. Lonnie was a weaver of stories, and his absence will be felt acutely by those who loved him.

Perhaps more than anything else, Lonnie will be remembered as the favorite uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Lonnie was at his best and happiest when he was spending time with the kids, who he loved immeasurably.

They will miss his gentle demeanor, doting presence, unconditional love, and will always remember his fun stories, especially about how he won millions in the lottery but never got to claim it.

To honor Lonnie’s memory, his family is holding a celebration of life on Saturday, May 28th, 2022, from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm at Montpelier First Church of the Nazarene.

They invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember him.