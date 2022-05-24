Orval Beck (1923-2022)

Archbold – Orval Jay Beck (age 99) of Archbold, Ohio passed away on May 23, 2022 at CHP Home Care and Hospice in Defiance, Ohio.

Mr. Beck was President and CEO of Liechty, Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Beck was the President and General Manager of Liechty, Inc., where he enjoyed being of service to his customers and employees for 56 years until his retirement in November 2011.

Mr. Beck believed in the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Mr. Beck also believed that if you enjoy what you’re doing it doesn’t feel like work.

Mr. Beck was born on April 19, 1923 in Henry County to Samuel and Fannie (Grieser) Beck. Mr. Beck was one of seven children.

Mr. Beck was enlisted in the US Army, where he was a Sergeant in Company L 133rd Infantry 34th Division in the European Theatre.

Mr. Beck served in North Africa and Italy, where he was a part of the battle to return Cassino and the Abbey of Montecassino back to the Italian people.

Mr. Beck was the recipient of many awards for his service, including: Purple Heart; Three Bronze Stars; Bronze Arrowhead; WWII Victory Medal; and Combat Infantryman Badge.

Mr. Beck received the Purple Heart due to wounds received in the battle of Cassino.

Mr. Beck received Three Bronze Stars from Mr. John Hughes, Secretary of the US Army, for his meritorious achievement in ground combat during WWII in the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater of Operations.

Mr. Beck received an honorable discharge and was honored later in life with a veterans’ flight to see the WWII Memorial in Washington, DC. This was quite the experience for Mr. Beck.

On June 1, 1947 Mr. Beck married Ruth May (Huffman) Beck. Mrs. Beck was his sweetheart prior to his enlistment to the US Army.

They married at St. John’s Evangelical and Reformed Church in Archbold, Ohio. Mrs. Beck’s parents were Lewis and Minnie (Murbach) Huffman.

Mr. and Mrs. Beck engaged in farming for eight years in Franklin Township. After farming, Mr. Beck became employed at Liechty Farm Equipment.

Mr. Beck was involved with several community and business organizations. This includes being an active member of the Archbold United Methodist Church, where he was Chairman of the Administrative Board and Chairman of the Finance Committee.

Mr. Beck also served on the Endowment Committee and participated in other various activities. Mr. Beck was inducted into the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame.

Mr. Beck was an Honorary Chapter Farmer, a trustee of the Archbold Area Foundation, and Director Emeritus of First National Bank of NW Ohio.

Mr. Beck was a member of the following organizations: Archbold Area Chamber of Commerce; Omeda Equipment Dealers Association; American Legion Post 311, Steiger Tractor Dealers’ Council; Four County Vo-Ag Advisory Council; Deere and Sperry-New Holland Review Council; and the former Archbold Commercial Club.

Mr. Beck enjoyed many things in life, including his family. Mr. Beck especially enjoyed spending time with his two grandchildren, Tricia (Funk) Dunn and Ashley Funk, as well as his great-grandchild, Rhys Dunn.

Mr. Beck also enjoyed spending time with his two children, Linda (Larry) Funk and Larry Beck. Mr. Beck also took pleasure in staying at their family cottage in Coldwater Lake, Michigan.

While at Coldwater Lake, Mr. Beck was happy to relax, catch up with neighbors while riding his golf cart, observe others’ enjoyment cruising on the lake, and take family as well as friends on leisurely boat rides.

Mr. Beck took his (then young) family on many fishing trips to Northern Michigan, as well as to Expo 67 in Montreal, Canada – where they continued on to the Canadian Eastern Maritime provinces.

Mr. Beck and his family also attended the World’s Fair in NYC and traveled to Yellowstone National Park. Mr. Beck and his family took many trips to their former vacation home in Sebring, FL.

Mr. Beck is survived by his spouse, Mrs. Ruth (Huffman) Beck. They were married for 74 years. Mr. Beck is also survived by his two children, Linda (Larry) Funk of Wauseon, Ohio and Mr. Larry Beck of Christchurch, New Zealand. Mr. Beck is survived by his two grandchildren, Tricia (Jeff) Dunn of Nashville, TN and Ashley Funk of Fort Worth, TX. Mr. Beck is also survived by his great-grandchild, Rhys Dunn, of Nashville, TN. Mr. Beck is survived his younger brother, Dean Beck, of Archbold, Ohio and younger sister, Martha Grime, of West Unity, Ohio. Mr. Beck is also survived by his sister-in-law Ann Beck of Archbold, Ohio.

Mr. Beck was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Fannie (Grieser) Beck. Mr. Beck was also preceded in death by his siblings Paul Beck, Harold Beck, Chauncey Beck, and Ruth Ann Oyer. Mr. Beck was preceded in death by his brothers- and sisters- in law Lou Ann Beck, Kenneth Grime, Jim Oyer, and Max Short.

Visitation will be held at Archbold United Methodist Church from 10:00am ET to 12:00pm ET on Thursday, May 26th, 2022. A celebration and remembrance of Mr. Beck’s life will be held at Archbold United Methodist Church at 12:00 pm ET on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Burial will follow in the Archbold Cemetery where Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Archbold American Legion B.L.W. Post 311.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Beck’s honor to the endowment fund of the Archbold United Methodist Church and Archbold Area Foundation.

Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold, Ohio is making Mr. Beck’s funeral arrangements.