Morning Motorcycle / Pickup Accident Claims Life Of Williams County Man

PRESS RELEASE – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on May 24, 2022, at approximately 10:43 a.m. The Crash occurred on County Road 9 south of County Road C in Center Township, Williams County.

Kevin D Van Gussel, age 68, of Kendallville, Indiana was driving a 2007 Nissan pickup northbound on County Road 9. Gary R. McCarty, age 50, of Bryan, Ohio was driving a 2004 Harley motorcycle southbound on County Road 9. Mr. Gussel attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway when he turned in front of Mr. McCarty causing McCarty to strike Mr. Gusse’ls vehicle.

Mr. Gussel sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene while Mr. McCarty succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Mr. McCarty was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor.

County Road 9 was closed for about 2.5 hours, however, has since been reopened.

The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Williams County Coroner, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS, Edgerton Fire, John’s Towing, and Body Works Towing. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorcyclists to always wear helmets while on motorcycles and for motorists to be vigilant during the motorcycle season.