Loree Clark-Castor (1929 – 2025)

(1947 Graduate Of Gorham-Fayette Schools)

MONTPELIER – Loree Ellen Clark-Castor, age 95, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at Evergreen Manor.

She was born in Munson on July 2, 1929, the daughter of the late Rush W. and Rhea E. (Borton) Taylor.

She attended Gorham-Fayette Schools, graduating in 1947. On June 17, 1950, she married DeLoy “Dee” Clark in Munson, and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2008. She married Merlin Castor on November 18, 2011 in Bryan, and he survives.

<\/div>

Throughout her lifetime, Loree held several jobs including an assistant at Waldron Schools, secretary at Leininger Lumber and Waldron Implement, house-keeping at Lugbill’s, and working at Morenci Rubber. She also owned and operated two business, cake decorating and cleaning.

Loree was a very faithful person, sharing Jesus with anyone who would listen. She attended the United Brethren Church in Munson, Waldron Wesleyan Church where she was instrumental in creating and was director of the Christian Youth Conference (CYC) Group, and most recently, attended Lifesource Church of the Nazarene in Bryan. She loved listening to gospel music and was a faithful attendee at the Gospel Barn in Hillsdale.

She was an excellent cook and baker, and often canned for her family. Loree was a highly energetic person who enjoyed traveling, cake decorating, reading and tending to her flower gardens.

Her family describes her at the queen of the board game Cha Ching (Sequence) and Dominoes. In keeping with the tradition of her father, she was famously known for having a guest book in her home, and anyone who visited would sign.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Merlin; children, Peggy (John) Clark-Salone, Philip (Champawati) Clark, Thomas (Connie) Clark, and Troy Clark; step-children, Kent (Sandra) Castor and Deb (Glen) Lautermilch; grandchildren, Gina (Doug) Marchand, Jessica (Doug) Prentiss, Jordan Clark, Josiah (Jordyn) Clark, and Cristen (Josh) Merillat; great-grandchildren, Taylor Prentiss, Kaylen Prentiss, Blake (Austin) Owens, Elsie and Emmett Clark, Ariannah and Ellie Merillat; step grandchildren, Jeff (Heather) Salone, Jennifer Salone; step great grandchildren, Hope Hartley, Gabby Marchand, Mackenzie and Finley Salone; step great-great grandchildren, Jordan and Miah Flores; brother, Paul (Eileen) Taylor; and sister, Ruth (Paul) Johnson.

Along with her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Shawn; brothers, Wayne (Janice) and Ray (Barbara) Taylor; and sisters, Mildred (Wayne) Uhler, Carol (Phil) Fiedler, and Leah (Bruce) Rutledge.

Visitation for Loree will be held on Friday, March 7, 2025, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM, a funeral service takes place starting at 6:00 PM. Pastor Jared Burgess from Lifesource Church of the Nazarene will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Words of comfort to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations in Loree’s memory may be given to Lifesource Church of the Nazarene in Bryan. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements.