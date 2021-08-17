Evan Harmon (1992-2021)

Evan Jay Harmon, 29 years young, of Holland, Ohio, joined God’s heavenly army of angels on August 14, 2021. He passed away unexpectedly at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, OH.

Evan was welcomed into heaven by his Paternal Grandfather Carl Watson Harmon; Paternal Grandmother, Sharon Keller Harmon Boger; Maternal Great-Grandmother, Mary Louise Myerholtz; Maternal Great-Grandfather, Myron David Myerholtz; Maternal Grandmother, Janet Kay Collins; and Aunt Kym Seigneur.

Evan’s legacy started on April 24, 1992 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born a twin to his loving father and mother, Jeffery James Harmon and Deanna Sue Borck. A short time later the family moved to Liberty Center, OH where Evan would complete the entirety of his Academic career.

He enjoyed playing Trombone in the band and had a passion for History and Physics, where his genius mind was capable of recalling specific stats, dates, and quotes. Evan’s early career path consisted of being a delivery guy for Marcos in Swanton, OH.

His biggest accomplishment throughout his career journey was opening a restaurant, The Saucy Donkey in McClure, OH with all of his siblings. Most recently he was a FedEx driver.

His co-workers enjoyed his contagious laugh and positive outlook on life. Evans’ family is tightly knitted with compassion and love.

He is survived by Maternal Grandfather, Terry Lee Lashaway (Judy); Paternal Aunt Cyd Lee Harmon Laurel (Joseph); Maternal Aunts, Teresa Lynn Lashaway Clark (Daniel) and Colleen Marie White Borders (Thomas). In addition, Evan has six siblings: Nichole Marie Ball (Jeff), William Matthew Borck II, Michael James Borck (Becca Griewahn), Andrew Robert Borck (Kathleen), Jacob Charles Harmon, Benjamin Ryder Harmon, and 13 nieces and nephews.

Evan loved his family dearly and enjoyed hanging out, listening to quality Rock music (Red Hot Chili Peppers), BBQing, rooting on the Pittsburgh Penguins and playing golf.

In the Summer of 2020, Evan excitedly and very nervously proposed to the love of his life, Jessica Parsons in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They planned for a Fall 2022 wedding. Evan was Jess’ soul mate, her other half. He was extremely thoughtful and truly cherished the love that they shared.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A memorial service celebrating Evan’s life will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 Co. Rd. 5, Delta, beginning at 11:00 AM. There will be a brief visitation prior to service from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the church. Pastor Chuck Whitmire will be officiating.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the family, c/o Jeffrey Harmon or Deanna Borck.