Theron Short (1930-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Theron J. Short, age 92 years, of Archbold, passed away early Friday morning, June 10, 2022, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home.

He was born May 16, 1930, to Milton and Leona (Short) Short in rural Stryker and married Mary Allbright on June 16, 1957, and she preceded him in death on July 16, 1996.

He then married Helen Leu on October 24, 1998, and she survives. A 1948 graduate of Archbold High School, he then went on to serve in 1-W at a hospital in Cincinnati.

He and his first wife started TeMar Accounting in Archbold. A lifetime member of Lockport Mennonite Church, Theron was the church treasurer for many years.

He and Mary were very active in the Archbold Community Theatre where they enjoyed acting together. He enjoyed spending time at Hamilton Lake with his family.

He is survived by his wife Helen; two daughters, Sherri (Ellis) Hall of Franklin, IN and Laura (Merv) Schrock of Findlay; 2 grandchildren, Ben (Molly) Schrock and Bethany Schrock (Jack Henderson); two step-sons, Mark (Karen) Leu and Paul (Sacha) Leu; 6 step-grandchildren and 6 step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary; an infant daughter, Beth Anne; and an infant grandson, Matthew Schrock.

Services will be held on Monday, June 13th, 2022 at 1 PM at Lockport Mennonite Church with Pastor Matt Weaver officiating. Interment will follow in the Lockport Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday at the church from 11:30 AM – 1 PM.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Lockport Mennonite Church or Archbold Community Theatre. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Theron J. Short, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.