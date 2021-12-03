Dolores Zehr (1932-2021)

Dolores L. Zehr, 89, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.

Dolores was born July 8, 1932, in Maples, Indiana, the daughter of the late Arthur Issac and Edith Mae (Millington) Middleton.

She married Loyal Dean Zehr on February 17, 1949, in Angola, Indiana. Dolores was a homemaker, taking care of her children.

After the children left the home, Dolores worked as a nurse’s aide at Bryan Nursing Care Center. Dolores enjoyed collecting dolls, antiques, carnival glass, and village houses. She especially cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are three daughters; Kathy May of Powder Springs, Georgia, Debbie (Gary) Smith of Defiance, Ohio, Barbara Nihart Rupp of Bryan, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; three sons, Eugene Lynn Zehr, Jeffery John Zehr, Dean Allen Zehr; two great-grandchildren, Loyal Zehr and Tirzah Zehr; two sons-in-laws; two brothers, Tom Middleton, Earl Middelton.

Visitation for Dolores will be held Monday, December 6, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home- Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street Chapel, Bryan. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn and Father John Stites officiating. Private Burial will be made in Floral Grove Cemetery, Pioneer, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the Willaims County Humane Society, 9464 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

