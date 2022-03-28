Lowell Cox (1945-2022)

Lowell W. Cox, 76, of Fayette, OH passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Promedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania, OH.

He was born on October 14, 1945 in Wauseon, OH to Gaylord and Faye (Hopkins) Cox. Lowell attended Fayette Schools.

On September 5, 1965 he married Janice M. Sohn at Alvordton United Brethren Church and she survives.

Lowell was a lifelong farmer. He attended Solid Rock Community Church in West Unity.

Lowell was a maintenance worker for Millcreek Township and was also an honorary member of the Millcreek Fire Department.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janice M. Cox of Fayette; two sons, Matthew (Jeana) Cox of Fayette and Andy (Tabitha) Cox of Mason, MI; five grandchildren, Tate, Abigail, Samuel, Levi and Alexander Cox; and one brother, Roger (Sue) Cox. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Lowell will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 3-8 p.m. at Solid Rock Community Church in West Unity, OH. A funeral service will take place on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Rob Rodriquez to officiate. Interment to follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in West Unity, OH.

Memorials may be given to Solid Rock Community Church or the Alvordton Fire Department.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

 

