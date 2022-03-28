Mary Hatzaetos (1936-2022)

Facebook

With grace and dignity, Mary Teresa Hatzaetos (McCullagh), 85, gently passed away on March 25, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, Ohio.

Born to Edward and Mary Ellen (Elliott) McCullagh, in Cork, Ireland, in 1936, the family moved to England in 1938.

Mary’s father joined the British Army as a courier. Mother and daughter remained in London until the compulsory evacuation of children after the London Blitz of September 1939.

Living in various locations in the English countryside, Wales and eventually with family in Ireland, Mary was not reunited with her parents until 1945.

Years later, the joyous birth of sister Ellen completed the family.

Mary’s career introduced her to many amazing experiences brought about by a united new world culminating in meeting the love of her life, Andrew Hatzaetos, whom she married in 1957.

The couple traveled Europe with Andrew representing the ARO Corporation, and Mary assisting as secretary.

After a few years, Mary successfully gave birth to daughter Edwina and the family moved to Lucerne, Switzerland.

It would not be until 1964 when another successful birth brought daughter Marie-Louise. The now complete family lived in Brussels, Belgium where Mary was an active member of the British Embassy family’s social life hosting numerous parties for dignitaries and royalty.

In 1970, Mary moved with the children to Dymchurch, Kent, to give them an English education whilst Andrew remained in Belgium.

Mary provided a loving and secure environment for her children and Andrew worked in another country to provide for his family. The family reunited in 1973 and moved to Reading, Berkshire.

Here, Mary became involved in local charity work and successfully managed an antique bookshop for OXFAM.

The family moved to Bryan, Ohio in the early 1980s where Mary became an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Taine Club, Bryan Arts Club, Progress Club, and other social clubs. She was a Paul Harris Fellow through the Bryan Rotary Club.

Mary’s compassion for all living things and love of life was evident throughout her life. Her kindheartedness and compassion leave behind beautiful memories for all who knew her.

It is with much love and many blessings we announce that Mary has joined her husband Andrew Hatzaetos, daughter Marie-Louise Tempel, parents Edward and Mary Ellen, and many family members and friends she knew and loved.

Those of us who remain are saddened by the loss but rejoice in the hope we shall meet again. We are: daughter Edwina Phillips, sister Ellen (William) Brady, cousin Christine Beeput, and grandchildren; Victoria (Thomas) Cabaniss; Alexander (Tonya) Tempel; Bronwen (Nathaniel) Kearse; Liam Phillips (Andrea Poynter); and Kenzie Tempel. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements. A private ceremony will take place at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, with Father Andrew Wellmann officiating, where Mary will be laid to rest with her husband Andrew and daughter Marie-Louise.

