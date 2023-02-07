Lowell Neuenschwander (1924-2023)

Lowell J. Neuenschwander, age 98, of Delta, peacefully passed away Monday night, February 6, 2023 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon where he was a brief resident.

He was born in Wauseon on March 27, 1924 to John “Jack” Neuenschwander and Ruby (Guilford) Neuenschwander.

Lowell married Velma Paul on August 18, 1946 in Wauseon and together shared 76 loving years together until her passing on September 24, 2022.

He was a lifelong farmer and member of the Lytton Fox Hunters, Zion Church and the Fulton County Farm Bureau.

Lowell enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life, including hunting, camping, snowmobiling, fishing and being an accomplished bowler.

Lowell is survived by his children, Ronald (Celia) Neuenschwander, Robert Neuenschwander, Rick (Kris) Neuenschwander, Randy (Jean) Neuenschwander, Cathy Sherman and Cheryl (John) Fitch; sister, Shirley Arps; 17 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Doris Baldwin and Donna Mae Schaffner; grandchildren, Michael Neuenschwander and Ciara Neuenschwander; great granddaughter, Alexandria Grant and son-in-law, David Sherman.

Friends will be received from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service celebrating Lowell’s life will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 11, 2023 also at the funeral. Interment will follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery. Pastor Eli Koehler will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Community Health Professionals Hospice, 230 Westfield Dr., Archbold, Ohio 43502 in Lowell’s memory.