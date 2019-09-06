Lucile Gurto (1936-2019)

Lucile Ann Gurto, 82, of Montpelier passed away Thursday morning at Northwest Ohio Hospice in Toledo, Ohio. She was born on September 17, 1936 in Reading, Michigan to Leon and Clara (Kinney) Kulow.

Lucile graduated from Reading High School, Elkhart University and Bob Jones University in Greenville South Carolina. She worked as a Lab Technician at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier. Lucile was a member of the Alvordton United Brethren Church.

She is survived by her children Marcia (Ron) Nagucki of Maumee, Ohio, Janette (Wes) Wagner of Bryan, Robert (Robin) Lambright of Mears, Michigan, William (Teresa) Lambright of Morenci, Michigan and Michael (Alexa) Lambright of Archbold; a stepdaughter LuAnn (Mark) Masters of Morenci, Michigan, 30 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren; and siblings Lora Younge of Canton, Michigan, Helen Parker of Reading, Michigan and Sara (Jim) Parker of Allen, Michigan.

Lucile was preceded in death by her parents, husbands William Waterston and Anthony Gurto, former husband Normand Lambright, stepson Terry Waterston, stepdaughter Carrie Lockwood, granddaughter Haley Wagner, brothers Mac Carpenter and Don Kulow, and sister Berna Baker.

Visitation hours for Lucile will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home at 204 East Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Saturday at 12 noon at the funeral home with Dr. Dan VanArsdalen to officiate. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon’s International. The Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier is honored to serve the family of Lucile Gurto and condolences may be made to them at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com

