Lucille “Lucy” Koch-Pitts (1926 – 2023)

Lucille L. “Lucy” Koch-Pitts, 97 years of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan.

Lucy was born June 29, 1926, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of William John and Edna Ester (Eff) Ruetz. She married Howard L. Koch on August 19, 1945, and he preceded her in death on April 30, 1977. She then married John Pitts on July 5, 1986, and he preceded her in death in July 1997.

Lucy was a cook for Bryan City Schools for 25 years. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Bryan. She was a volunteer for the Red Cross for over 20 years.

Lucy enjoyed playing Euchre, riding horses, cooking, and baking, sewing, and spending time with family and friends. Lucy also wintered in Florida for many years.

Surviving are her three children, Dan (Susan) Koch of Bryan and Doug (Connie) Koch of Wauseon; Daughter in law, Rosanna Koch of West Unit; six grandchildren, Jamie Bonewitz, Jodie (Jason) Slone, Jacob Koch, Erin (Andy) Brickner, Adam (Lisa) Wharton and Eric (Jennifer) Wharton; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; one son, Dale Koch; and her siblings, Roseltha Wilson, Walter Ruetz, Wayne Ruetz, James Ruetz, Harold Ruetz, June Ream, Donald Ruetz, Glen John Ruetz, Dorothy Ruetz, Ronald Ruetz and Carl Ruetz.

Visitation for Lucille L. “Lucy” Koch-Pitts will be held Tuesday, December 26, 2023, from 11:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Eric Dailey officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Faith United Methodist Church.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation and thanks for the care provided at Anna House at Hillside Country Living.

