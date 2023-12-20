New Toll Rate Schedules To Begin In January 2024

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Ohio Turnpike’s toll rates will increase on Jan. 1, 2024. The toll rate adjustment, which creates a responsible and stable financial plan, was authorized by members of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission to meet operating, debt service, and capital improvement costs.

The Commission relies primarily on toll revenue to maintain and operate the 241-mile Ohio Turnpike, which is one of the safest and most reliable toll roads in the country.

Specifically, the toll rate increases will help properly maintain the Ohio Turnpike’s infrastructure, including bridge, roadway, and other projects.

The cost of highway design, construction, and maintenance is at an all-time high. According to the Federal Highway Administration, “inflation in the roadway construction sector is more extreme compared to the general economy.”

Roadway construction costs, which include the price of materials, crude oil/fuel, labor, and more, have increased significantly since December 2020.

Despite these cost increases, the Ohio Turnpike still has some of the lowest toll rates in the country. The 2024 Ohio Turnpike base passenger vehicle (Class 1) toll rate for E-ZPass customers will be $0.065 per mile, compared to $0.061 in 2023.

The 2024 Ohio Turnpike base commercial vehicle (Class 5) toll rate for E-ZPass customers will be $0.204 per mile, compared to $0.189 in 2023.

The Ohio Turnpike’s E-ZPass customers are the most frequent users on the road and receive discounted toll rates and highest level of convenience for payment.

Despite the increases, the Ohio Turnpike’s E-ZPass customers (Class 1) will continue to save an average of 33% on toll rates compared to cash/credit card paying customers.

For more information on the Commission’s approved Schedule of Tolls, click here. Thank you for your continued support and choosing to travel on the Ohio Turnpike. We wish you and your family a joyous holiday season and a happy New Year!