Lucinda Gamby (1949 – 2025)

Lucinda R. Gamby, age 76, passed away Friday, June 6, 2025 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Lucinda worked for Defiance Precision Products/ITT for 34 years prior to her retirement.

She was very active on the farm with her husband where they raise Kiko goats and had formerly run a dairy farm.

She was an avid gardener, enjoyed canning and was known for making he best pie crusts around.

She also enjoyed restoring furniture and antiques. Lucinda was a member of the American Kiko Goat Association.

She loved animals and would often have animals in her house to care for an rehabilitate.

Lucinda was born March 10, 1949, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Bernard and Irene “Sally” (Flory) Schudel. She married Richard L. Gamby on February 24, 1984 and he survives.

Lucinda is also survived by her children, Laura Batanian, of Toledo, Ohio, Scott (Debbie) Depew, of Defiance, Ohio, Tammy (Christopher) Schlachter, of Toledo, Ohio, Bridget (Jason) Mundy, of Fostoria, Ohio and Richard (Amy) Gamby, of Wauseon, Ohio; daughter-in law, Teresa Depew, of Defiance ; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Tim (Sandra) Schudel, of Defiance, sisters, Jill Schudel, of Bryan and Gwenny (Jeep) Boyd, of Napoleon; sister-in-law, Darlene Schudel and her beloved dog, Bags.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steve Depew; brother, Jack Schudel and sister, Rosie Meyers.

In keeping with Lucinda’s wishes there will be no visitation or services. Her arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Fort Defiance Humane Society.

