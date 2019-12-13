Luisa Tijerina (1932-2019)

Luisa P Tijerina (Perez), passed away peacefully on Dec 11th, 2019 at Fairlawn Haven after a brief illness. She was 87 yrs old. She was born on May 17, 1932 to Guadalupe (Salas) and Daniel Perez and was raised in Brownsville, Tx. Luisa married Guillermo Tijerina on May 20, 1954. After moving from Brownsville, Tx. they settled in Northwest Ohio, mainly Archbold.

A lifelong homemaker and pastor’s wife. She was a member of Good Shepherd Mennonite Church; where her husband was the pastor for 25 years. She loved music, playing the piano, and reading her bible. She was a servant of God always visiting and praying for whomever she encountered whether it be a stranger, family, or friend.

She is survived by her loving husband Guillermo G. Tijerina, her children: Bill (Christy)Tijerina, Columbus, Oh.; Alfa (Jeff) Kleven, Vanderbilt Mi. Guillermina (Valentine) Iroha; Ada(Dave) Davis both from Archbold, Oh. 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister Elizabeth Morrell of Tx. Numerous nieces and nephews; and many others who called her “mom”. Preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, 3 brothers, 1 grandchild Jason Tijerina and beloved in-laws Guillermo and Antonia Tijerina.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Tijerina family at the Good Shepherd Mennonite Church in Archbold. Oh Co Rd F, on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Memorial Service to follow at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Mennonite church – benevolence fund, in her name. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

