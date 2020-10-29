Terry Gee (1947-2020)

Terry L. Gee, 73, of Montpelier passed away October 28th at home with his family. He was born October 22, 1947 in Wauseon, Ohio to Richard and Marcella (Johnson) Gee. He was a 1965 graduate of Waldron High School.

Terry was a lifelong truck driver and a member of the Montpelier Moose. His favorite job was being a father. Terry enjoyed picking and teasing people. He kept his sense of humor to the end. For most of his life, Terry enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

Surviving are his two children Christopher Gee and Michelle Gee, both of Bryan; his ex-wife and dear friend Linda Gee of Pioneer; three sisters Cheri Day of Pulaski, Bonnie (Avalino) Gonzales of Montpelier and Connie (Ishmal) Lora of Florida; and two grand fur babies Riggs and Ren.

Preceding him in death are his parents Richard and Marcella Gee and brother-in-law Jim Madell.

Per Terry’s wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CHP – Hospice. To send flowers to Terry’s family, please visit our floral store.