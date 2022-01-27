Lynda Malone (1942-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Lynda (Abbott) Malone, age 80, of Amelia, Ohio, formerly of Edgerton Ohio, passed away on January 25, 2022 at Home Sweet Home Adult Living.

Over the past several years of advancing memory loss, Lynda kept her great sense of humor and would tease her family and caregivers with a knowing smile.

Lynda was predeceased in death by her husband, Bernard “Molly” Malone, her parents, Melvin Abbott and Elsie (Yoh Abbott) Nolan, and her brother, Robert Abbott.

Born in Van Wert, Ohio on January 13, 1942, she then spent her childhood in Scott, Ohio and moved to Spencerville, Ohio in high school where she soon met her husband, Bernard. They married and relocated to Edgerton, Ohio in 1962.

Lynda enjoyed working at the ARO Corporation, Strup Insurance Agency, Edgerton National Bank, Farmers Mutual Insurance, and selling Avon while her children were growing up.

Lynda was also a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. At the age of 55, Lynda retired and moved to Amelia, Ohio to live close to her oldest daughter and grandchildren. nFamily meant the world to Lynda, and she dearly loved visiting with them at every opportunity.

She is survived by her children, Mollynda “Molly” (Joel) Loyd, Mitchell (Erin) Malone and Michelle (Roderick) Grant; eleven grandchildren; Kayleigh (Blaine) Savage, Karri Greenough, Brett Greenough, Molly (Mitchell) Froehle, Max, Kade and Ava Malone, Emma Grant, Heather (Andrew) Knollman, Bill Loyd, Tyler Loyd; and twelve great-grandchildren Aria, DJ, Aubree, Kynlee, Brielle, Kael, Makenzie, Ella, Evan, Eden, Emry, and Mason. She is also survived by her sister, Eleanor Taylor; sister-in-law, Judith Abbott; step-sister, Sue King; sister-in-law Rosalia Whetstone, and many nieces and nephews, and dear friends, especially Kenneth Wince, whom Lynda enjoyed spending time with for many recent years, traveling back and forth to Florida, boating and dining out.

In these last years of decline, we were saddened to watch Lynda’s memory fade, but what saw us through was that her ease of laughter, quickness to smile, and ability to tease all remained. We saw all of the good – and it was great

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, January 30, 2022, from 12:-1:30 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 P.M. in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

In lieu of flowers, donations to any cancer organization or Alzheimer’s organization of your choice are encouraged.