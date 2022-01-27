Doris Replogle (1923-2022)

Facebook

Doris Ann (Norton) Replogle passed away on January 25, 2022, at age 98. She was born on December 21, 1923, in New Haven, Connecticut, to Harry E. and Lena (Nonemacher) Norton.

After graduation from high school in New Haven, she worked as a telephone operator, and met her future husband, Robert W. Replogle, at a USO dance while he was stationed in the U. S. Navy in New London, Connecticut.

After their marriage on Sept. 8, 1945, the couple moved to Bob’s hometown of Bryan, Ohio.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her twin sister, Ruth Baldwin, and her brother, Harry Norton.

Doris was primarily a homemaker, but worked for a time as an operator for General Telephone in Bryan and later for an interior designer making custom draperies and other décor items.

An accomplished seamstress, she sewed many of her own and her children’s garments and shared her sewing skill as a 4-H club advisor.

She was proficient in many forms of needlework, including knitting, embroidery, applique, smocking, hooking, and counted cross stitch. In later years, quilting was her passion.

A 73-year member of Wesley United Methodist Church, she had been a Sunday School teacher; belonged to Crib and Cradle Circle and later Serendipity Circle; was for many years part of the Altar Guild, and especially enjoyed attending the Sojourners Sunday School class.

With her friend, Marilyn Sachs, she designed and made seasonal paraments for the church sanctuary.

Doris belonged to the Fortnightly Study Club and the Bryan Art Klan, painting mostly landscapes and still lifes. She also enjoyed playing bridge with several card clubs.

She is survived by her five children: LeeAnne (David) Perkins of Bryan; Nancy (Keith) Gernold of Houston, TX; Kathy (Chet) Barszcz of Las Vegas, NV; Kent (Tammy) Replogle of Huntsville, AL; and Scott (Kathy) Replogle of Thomasville, NC. She was grandparent of Erin Perkins; Alison Gernold; Christianne Schneider Barnes, Jarrett Schneider and Michelle Barszcz; Seth Replogle and Amy Replogle Werpy; Susan Replogle Gordon and Stephen Replogle. She had 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

Due to the ongoing pandemic conditions, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorials for Doris Replogle may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared