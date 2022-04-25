M. David Huber (1924-2022)

Facebook

M. David Huber, age 98, of Pettisville, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2022 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold, Ohio. Dave had been a resident of the Fairlawn Community for several years.

Born on April 4, 1924 (4.4.24) to Arnold (Banty) and Severna (Nafzinger) Huber, Dave lived most of his life in Pettisville, farming with his father.

He retired from Sterling milk Company after 40 years of service delivering milk to homes and then later to stores throughout northwest Ohio.

In 1947 he married Martha Rupp and they enjoyed over 50 years of marriage until she passed away in 2001.

He was a member of Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon. Dave was a devoted fan of the Cleveland Indians and enjoyed Pettisville sports.

Dave is survived by his daughter Becky (Patrick) Rothgery of North Port, Florida, sons Tim (Marlene) Huber of Pettisville, and John (Lydia) Huber of Wauseon; grandchildren, Carissa (Terry) Beck of Pettisville, Raelee (Kyle) Gardner of Cincinnati, Brandon (Ashleigh) Huber of Sylvania, Kristina (Steven) Vidaurri of Houston, Texas, and Amy (Steve) McQuinn of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren along with many in-laws, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Georgia (Maurice) Rupp, and brothers, Lloyd (Alice) Huber, Bill (Donna) Huber and Dale Huber.

A private burial service will be held in the Pettisville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 29, 2022, in the Chapel at Crossroads Evangelical Church, where the service will immediately follow at 11;00 A.M., with Pastor Matt Boyers and Pastor Roger Andrews, officiating. A reception will follow at the church.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Pettisville School Foundation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.