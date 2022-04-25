Thelma Taylor (1936-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Thelma L. Taylor, age 85, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Inn at Fountain Park in Bryan.

Thelma was a secretary at Challenge-Cook Brothers and the City of Bryan. She became a dispatcher at the Williams County Sheriff’s Office and later was the secretary to Sheriff Al Word.

Thelma was a member of more than 50 years at Wesley United Methodist Church She was active in many areas of the church including women’s circles, preparing meals and bookkeeping.

She volunteer for many years at the Church Women United Thrift store and had been a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

She was very artistic enjoying cross-stitch, quilling, painting, sewing and especially creating teddy bears.

Thelma was born in Owensboro, Kentucky on November 15, 1936, the daughter of Virgil L. and Regina (Gillison) Hall. She was a 1955 graduate of Bryan High School.

She married Morris Prowse and he preceded her in death. She later married William Taylor and he also preceded her in death.

Thelma is survived by her sister, Ann Hummel, of Bryan; nieces and nephews, Gina (Greg) Bacon, James Hummel, Pamela (Ray) Bryam, Penni (Doug) Flynn, Kristine (Bob) Roper and Kary Walker and many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and sister, Sheila Walker.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. followed by funeral services at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan with Pastor Peter Paige officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.