Madilyn Fritch (1930 – 2024)

(Former Edgerton Good Citizen Of The Year)

Madilyn R. Fritch, age 93, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away, Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home, Archbold, Ohio.

Madilyn had worked as a bookkeeper at Day & Day Oil which became ARCO, and later became Williams Landmark.

She was active in the community in the Jolly Neighbors Club, Edgerton Fire Department Auxiliary from 1961-1992 where she held many offices, was a precinct worker for Williams County Board of Elections and was named Edgerton Good Citizen of the Year with her husband.

Madilyn was an active member of Edgerton United Methodist Church serving on many committees and many capacities in the church.

She enjoyed gardening, pulling weeds, was an excellent cook and baker, known for her butterscotch pie and sticky rolls.

Madilyn was born on April 17, 1930 in Bowling Green, Ohio, the daughter of Raymer W. and Evelyn H. (Edwards) Miller. She married Richard E. “Shorty” Fritch on May 21, 1950, in Edgerton, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on February 13, 2016.

Survivors include her children, Bruce (Cherie) Fritch, of Delaware, Ohio, Marcy (Chris) Rosendaul, of Bryan, Peggy (Terry) Sanders, of Edgerton, Tena (Bill) Sansom, of Delaware, Ohio and daughter-in-law, Lydia Fritch, of Edgerton; thirteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and a sister, Leone Neidhardt, of Arizona.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Terry Ray Fritch, and Steven Fritch; a great-grandson, Bronson Sanders; a sister, Merilyn Balogh and brothers, Wendall and Kenneth Miller.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. in the Edgerton United Methodist Church with Pastor Jennifer Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to Elara Caring Hospice or the Edgerton Volunteer Fire Department. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.