Linda Trent (1951 – 2024)

(Retired From Plas-Tec In Edon)

Linda S. Trent of Bryan, Ohio passed away, Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Linda worked at Electron in Hamilton, Indiana for many years and retired from Plas-Tec in Edon.

She was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and the Black Sheep Motorcycle Club of Life Changing Church. She was a frequent supporter at her grandchildren’s sporting events, loved lake life, boating at the lake and garage sales.

Linda was born on July 14, 1951, in Angola, Indiana, the daughter of William W. and Laura M. (Dick) Purdon, Sr.

Linda attended Scott Center Elementary School and graduated from Edon High School in 1970. She married Sam W. Trent on September 18, 1970 and he survives.

Linda is also survived by her sons, Brent (Lisa) Trent, of Wauseon, Jason (Nikki) Trent, of Fort Wayne and Jeremy (Ashleigh) Trent, of Edon; 10 grandchildren, Kyle, Emily, Michelle, Kristen, Megan, Taylor, Parker, Grace, Emma, and Brady; 2 great grandchildren, Marceline and Milo; a brother, William W. Purdon, Jr. and her best furry friend, Bella.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Patricia Ann Viers, Pamela Kelly, and Diana Harvey; brother, Douglas Purdon; nephew, Todd Kelley and great niece, Amanda Schilt.

A private gathering celebrating Linda’s life will be held this summer. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with her arrangements. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Edon Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to consider the Williams County Humane Society.