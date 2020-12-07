Mae Graham (1941-2020)

Mae Marie Graham, age 78, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Dec. 3, 2020, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. She was born at home on Dec. 15, 1941, to Cyril and Pauline (Hesser) Skidmore. Mae worked at Air-way Manufacturing in Edgerton, Ohio, for 20 years before retiring.

On Aug. 6, 1966, she married her husband, Howard. She enjoyed reading, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. In the winter months, Mae spent time in Arcadia, Florida, with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Howard; her son, Doug Graham of Bryan, Ohio; daughters, Mindy Graham of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and Donna (Kevin) Pickering of Napoleon, Ohio; her grandchildren, Brittney Miller of Bryan, Ohio, Jacob Whitehead of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Samantha Graham of Napoleon, Ohio, and Autumn Benedict of Bryan, Ohio; four stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Joann) Skidmore of Belle Center, Ohio; sisters, Katherine Skidmore of Columbus, Ohio, Linda Blosser of Belle Center and Mary (Dale) Ward of Bellefontaine, Ohio. Mae was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the current conditions surrounding COVID-19, there will be no services at this time. The family is planning a small memorial in the spring.

All condolences and sympathy can be sent to 1567 County Road 9, Bryan, OH 43506.