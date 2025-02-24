Museum Of Fulton County Announces Genealogical Society Merger

Wauseon, OH – The Museum of Fulton County is pleased to announce the merger of the Fulton County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society with the Fulton County Historical Society. The new interest group of the society is known as the Fulton County Genealogy Group (FCGG).

“We are excited to have the members of the genealogical society joining the Historical Society and look forward to our collaborative activities to promote a better understanding of genealogy and local history in Fulton County,” shared John Myles, board president of the Fulton County Historical Society.

“The merger of these organizations will enable the Historical Society to support the excellent informational and instructional programs sponsored by the FCGG.”

“Meanwhile, the members of the FCGG will bring their expertise and robust resources to enhance the genealogical research services offered at the Spiess Research Center at the Museum of Fulton County.”

As a result of the merger, the members of the FCGG have become members of the Historical Society and the Historical Society has become an affiliate of the Ohio Genealogical Society.

New this year, a series of genealogy workshops will be presented by members of the FCGG at the Museum of Fulton County.

Beginning Genealogy 101: How to Climb Your Family Tree One Step at a Time, will be held on Monday, March 10 from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

This free workshop is open to the public and historical society members. Workshop participants will learn where to start, how to set goals, and how to keep accurate records when beginning genealogical research.

“During this one-hour class we will discuss how to start digging for information, what tomb stones can tell, and share information about free library resources,” shared Carolyn Stilwill, FCGG workshop coordinator. “Time will also be provided to work on a genealogy research plan with experienced mentors.”

While the beginning genealogy workshop is free, pre-registration is required. The class is limited to the first 50 registered participants.

To learn more about the workshop and view the genealogy research plan that will be used during the class, visit www.museumoffultoncounty.org/upcoming-events. Interested individuals can register at the museum, call 419.337.7922 or end a message to info@museumoffultoncounty.org

Additional genealogy workshops are slated for later this year. The Beginning Genealogy 102 workshop will be held on Monday, May 12 at 7:00 p.m. On Monday, November 10, members of the FCGG will present a workshop about searching veteran records.

The Fulton County Genealogy Group’s collection consists of more than 1,300 books and over 200 rolls of microfilm located at the Evergreen Community Library, 253 Maple Street, Metamora, Ohio.

Research appointments at the library are available with advance notice by contacting www.fultoncoogs.org/contact-us. The microfilmed records include newspapers for towns in the county through 1910; birth and death records beginning in 1867; marriage records from 1864 (although the county was formed in 1850, a fire in July 1864 destroyed many early records).

The collection also includes family histories, county histories, obituaries, tombstone inscription books, as well as a wide variety of other Ohio county records.

For additional information regarding genealogical research visit research page of the museum’s website at www.museumoffultoncounty.org/research

The Museum of Fulton County is located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

To learn more about special events, classes, shopping, memberships, or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org. Additional information is also available on the museum Facebook and Instagram pages.