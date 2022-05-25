Mammograms Speaker’s Topic For CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary

BREAST CANCER AWARENESS … Guest speaker for CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxliary Monday, May 9th was Penny Whitney, imaging manager for Parkview Physicians Group-Bryan, talking about mammograms. She is shown here with auxiliary members who have had mammograms this year: from left to right, Jean Darby, Ruth Cooley, Penny Whitney, and Gloria Poorman, who presented Penny with an appreciation gift card on behalf of the auxiliary.

Penny Whitney, imaging manager for Parkview Physicians Group, Bryan, served as guest speaker on mammograms at the general meeting of CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Monday, May 9th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Montpelier.

Early detection is the key to overcoming breast cancer and all women are urged to include regular mammograms as part of their health care regimen, starting at age 40. Mrs. Whitney emphasized that mammograms save lives since breast cancers cannot always be discovered in self-examination, a regular routine to check for lumps.

THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION reported that 2.3 million were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, and some of these were men, who also have mammary glands. The American Cancer Society recommends:

-Women between 40 and 44 have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year.

-Women 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year.

-Women 55 and older can switch to a mammogram every other year, or they can choose to continue yearly mammograms. Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health and is expected to live at least 10 more years.

In 1913 a German doctor x-rayed breast tissue from a mastectomy showing that x-ray might help with diagnosis of breast cancers. Dedicated Mammography units began 1969, using two-dimensional technology.

This past year, Parkview Physicians Group-Bryan received and installed a new mammogram machine with upgraded three-dimensional imaging ability, scanning with much more detail.

Since the new machine’s installation 4200 mammograms have been taken with approximately 35 breast cancers diagnosed.

The older machine was repurposed and sent to New Hope Hospital in Haiti with training given to use there.

After a mammogram screening, a radiologist reads the images checking for tissue abnormalities. Results are reported to the patient, who may be called back to schedule another mammogram to recheck tissue images for microscopic calcifications or other visualized breast changes.

If the mammogram images confirm a suspicious abnormality, a biopsy is scheduled to confirm the presence of breast cancer.

It is interesting to note that 75% of those diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of this disease. The patient’s insurance usually pays for the mammogram testing.

If the patient has no insurance or is underinsured, arrangements can usually be made for a free mammogram.

Those who have received the Covid vaccine will need to wait 4-6 weeks before having a mammogram since the vaccine impacts the upper and outer lymph nodes.

For patients requiring a biopsy, the patient may be referred to Community Hospitals & Wellness Centers-Bryan, the Breast Diagnostic Center in. Wayne Diagnostic, or a facility of the patient’s choice.

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer, referrals will be made to Parkview Cancer Institute or any other location that the patient prefers.

Follow-up appointments may include surgery, chemotherapy and/or radiation. More information is available from the primary care physician and oncologist and radiation specialists.

Following the speaker, Auxiliary President Gloria Poorman conducted the business portion of the meeting. Roll call was answered by sharing a talent that mom passed on to her children.

Thought for the day was “We identify the flag with almost everything we hold dear on Earth: Peace, Security, Liberty, Our Family, Our Friends and Our Home” by Calvin Coolidge.

Reports were given by Secretary Connie Dunseth and Treasurer Joyce Schelling. Congratulations to Connie Dunseth, our newest life member!

Gift Shop Manager Ruth Cooley reported that kitchen towels and scrubbies are being replenished in inventory.

Under old business, members were reminded that the auxiliary by-laws changing officers’ terms from two years to one year were approved and copy sent to CHWC CEO & President Chad Tinkel.

Nominations chairmen Elaine Willibey cast a unanimous ballot for the election of officers for one-year terms beginning July 1st as follows: President-Patty Ledyard, Vice President- Armeda Sawmiller, Secretary-Connie Dunseth, and Treasurer-Joyce Schelling.

The auxiliary members approved the vote and installation will be held at the next meeting.

President Gloria related that since the auxiliary was unable to hold the annual Staff Appreciation Tea due to Covid restrictions, eight baskets including various types of snacks, fruit, candy and tea were delivered to each of the departments at the Montpelier Hospital during National Nurses’ Week, courtesy of the auxiliary.

New business included discussion of looking into the possibility of reopening the gift shop for the new auxiliary year. President Gloria concluded the meeting with all reciting the auxiliary prayer.

Current members of the auxiliary’s executive board will meet Monday, June 6th at St. Paul’s at 1:00 p.m.

The next general meeting of the Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary is scheduled on Monday, June 13th with 12:00 noon luncheon at First Presbyterian Church, Montpelier.

Members need to contact President Gloria Poorman (419-485-5341) to make reservations by June 6th for the luncheon, cost courtesy of the auxiliary. Menu includes ham loaf, potatoes, vegetable and dessert.

Installation of officers will be conducted by Gloria who will automatically become Junior Past President. Guests are welcome to attend.