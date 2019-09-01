Man Seriously Injured In Williams County ATV Crash

The Defiance Post of the Highway State Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on Saturday evening around 6:49pm in Jefferson Township, Williams County. The crash occurred on County Road 16 near County Road I.50, 4 miles north of the City of Bryan involving an ATV. The 2006 ATV 500 Arctic Cat was southbound on County Road 16 when he drove off the right side of the roadway struck a mailbox, embankment, overturned and came to rest in a private drive.

The driver was Mr. Dusty Roy Clarke, age 38 of Aberdeen, South Dakota. The driver was not wearing a helmet. Mr. Clarke was flown by Life Flight to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the crash scene by the Bryan City Fire Department and Williams County EMS.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their seat belts, to never drive distracted or impaired, and to reduce speed during inclement weather.

