Evelyn Mann (1931-2019)

Evelyn M. Mann, age 88, of Delta, passed away early Saturday morning, August 31, 2019 at Waterville Healthcare in Waterville. She was born in Detroit, MI on March 25, 1931 to the late Carl Panning and Emilie (Freytag) Panning.

After graduating from Napoleon High School she married Ellis Mann on March 4, 1951. Evelyn was a lifelong homemaker and along with her husband cared for their farm and raised their four children, Carol, Cheryl, Jim and Bill.

She was an active member and volunteer of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon and enjoyed hobbies of gardening, baking pies and cookies, being a competitive player of board and card games with her grandchildren and great grandchildren; but most of all Evelyn enjoyed spending quality time with her family including family meals. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Panning and sister, Marian Fultz.

Evelyn is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ellis Mann; daughters, Carol (Bob) Cain of Delta, Cheryl (Tom) Nisely of Delta; sons, Jim Mann of Defiance and Bill (Cindy) Mann of Swanton; sister, Joan Messner; brother, Bob Panning; grandchildren, Jill (Andy) Welch, Ann (Nick) Lee, Brian Mann, Eric (Laura) Mann, Christopher Nisely, Justin Nisely, Jacki (Eric) Impton and Kim (Ryan) Gallagher; great grandchildren, Josilyn, Bryson, Madison, Sophie, Landon, Carter, Claire, Alex, Allison, Declan, Grace, Grady, Sawyer and Silas.

A memorial service celebrating Evelyn’s life will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio, with receiving of friends from 10:00 AM until start of service at 12:00 Noon. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta will be private for the family.

Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to make memorial contributions in her memory to Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon or the Fulton County Relay for Life. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

