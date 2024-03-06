Marcella Henry (1923- 2024)

(Worked At Clerk Of Courts In Bryan)

Marcella V. Henry, 100, of Montpelier passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan.

She was born on November 19, 1923 near Stryker, Ohio to Edwin and Dorothy M. (Biollot) Buehrer. Marcella graduated from Stryker High School in 1941.

On December 10, 1948 she married Lee A. Henry and he preceded her in death on January 23, 1991. Marcella was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she was once active in the Ladies Prayer Circle and was a member of the Women of the Church.

She worked at Surplus Materials in Stryker and later at the Clerk of Courts office in Bryan. Marcella enjoyed golfing with family and gardening around her home.

She is survived by her children Linda Sommer of Covington, Ohio, Joyce Bushong of Calhoun, Georgia and Alan (Joie) Henry of Pioneer; grandchildren Jason (Pamela) Sommer, Ben (Melissa) Bushong, Josh (Tricia) Sommer, Erin (Matt) Chancey, Sarah (Adam) Negley, Megan (Brandt) Mercer, Abbie (Brian Dudley) Henry and Nick Henry; and 9 great grandchildren.

Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lee, daughter Jan Kay Henry, sons-in-law William “Bill” Sommer and Bill Bushong, and special friend Jim Ruffer.

Visitation for Marcella will be Saturday, March 9th from 11am-1pm at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier. Services will follow at 1pm at the church with Pastor George Zornow and John Widmer to officiate. She will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.