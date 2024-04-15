Marel Harris (1933 – 2024)

(Member Of Crossroads Church In Wauseon)

Marel Louise Harris, age 90, of Wauseon, passed away on April 13, 2024, at the St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo. Marel worked at Wauseon Schools as a cook for many years.

Marel was born on May 15, 1933, in Holgate, to the late Loren and Vera (Schelling) Yoder. On July 24, 1952, she married Richard H. Harris, who preceded her in death.

Marel was a member of Crossroads Church in Wauseon. She loved playing bingo and cards. She donated her time working with the Meals on Wheels program.

She was the best cook. She also loved all things Wauseon School Sports. Above all, Marel loved spending time with her family.

Surviving Marel is her daughter, Debbie (Chuck) Spence; daughter, Cindie (Doug) Siebenaler; and son, Rob Harris; grandchildren, Katie, Adam, Molly, Madison, Nick, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Ava, Kinsley, Lily, and Grayson; and sister, Lois Gerken. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Marilyn Yoder and Joan Yoder, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Rick L. Harris; granddaughter, Jill Harris; parents; and siblings, Lowell Yoder, Lester (Marti) Yoder, Jean (Jim) Tilton, John (Geri) Yoder, Paul Yoder, and Sharon (Everett) Wyse.

Visitation for Marel will take place on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Crossroads Church Chapel from 4pm to 7pm. A funeral service will take place on Friday, April 19, 2024, in the Crossroads Chapel, at 11am. Burial will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Wauseon Athletic Department.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Harris family.