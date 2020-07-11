Nancy Edwards (1932-2020)

Nancy Edwards, 87 years, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Cape Coral, Florida. Nancy was born July 26, 1932, in Parris Island, South Carolina, to the late Helen (Skrok) and William Kernig. She was a graduate of Archbold High School and was a homemaker.

Nancy married Archie Edwards on Sept. 3, 1955, in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on June 20, 1977. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Kernig Jr., and daughters, Wendy (Edwards) Barnes and Kimberly Edwards.

Survivors include three sisters, Elaine Pickering, Loretta Downing and Joanie (Jay) Woodward; one son, Kevin (Sandy) Edwards; seven grandchildren, Shaina (Chris) Dillard, Holly (Thomas) Jackson, Kevin (Megan) Egan, Jackie (Chris) Moushey, Justin (Lizza) Lewis, Jessica Lewis and Preston Lewis; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

A private memorial service will be planned for a later date at the Fountain Grove Cemetery.