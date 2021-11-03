Constance “Connie” Murray (1936-2021)

LAKELAND – Ms. Constance “Connie” R. Murray, age 85, passed away at home on October 29, 2021. Connie was born in Montpelier, Ohio, the oldest child of Calvin and Luella Riter.

She grew up on the family farm in Stryker, where she graduated from Stryker High School as class valedictorian.

She went on to graduate years later from the University of South Florida with an accounting degree and worked as an accountant for several nonprofit organizations before retiring.

Connie had several passions outside of work, including tennis, painting, gardening, photography and reading. Those who knew her best would say that she was a loyal friend and a great Mom.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Fairy Faith Riter, all of Stryker, Ohio.

She is survived by her brother Phil Riter of Stryker; children Wendy Arden of Plano, Texas, Brad Murray of Lakeland, Florida and Lisa McNamara of Lutz, Florida; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com.