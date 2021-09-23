Margaret “MariJo” Bosco (1935-2021)

Margaret JoAnne “MariJo” Bosco, age 86, of Archbold, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. She was born in Goshen, Indiana on July 15, 1935, the daughter of John H. and Arloine (Forney) McLean.

She was a member of the Archbold United Methodist Church. MariJo loved to read, loved animals and was an avid Cubs, Packers and Notre Dame fan. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Jeff (Barb) Bosco of Petoskey, MI, Kirk Bosco of Cheboygan, MI, Brooke (Sheri) Bosco of Archbold, Kim (Rick) Stotzer of Archbold, Steph (Mike) Ferrin of Petoskey, MI; grandchildren, Lucas (Britt) Bosco, Stacy (Todd) Guelde, Zach (Jackie) Bosco, Hannah Bosco, Drew Ginn, Conner Ginn and Max Ferrin. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.

All services will be private. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Fulton County Humane Society.

Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.