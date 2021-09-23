Richard Zuver (1934-2021)

Richard Arvin Zuver, 87, of Montpelier passed away Wednesday evening at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 21, 1934 in West Unity to Cyrus W. and Julia E. (Short) Zuver.

Richard graduated from West Unity High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Richard married Dianne L. Tingle and she survives.

Richard worked at ARO Corporation as a pump builder for 43 years. He previously attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier. He was a member of the Montpelier Moose and Eagles.

Richard enjoyed attending the grandchildren’s sporting events. He liked to fish, especially ice fishing. Richard loved dirt track racing.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dianne; sons John (Lexie) Zuver and Andrew Zuver of Montpelier; five grandchildren Courtney Covey, Cara (Jay) Hornish, Travis Zuver, Devon Zuver and Alex Zuver; great grandchildren Connor and Jaxson Hornish, Daelyn, Everleigh and Blaze Zuver.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Services for Richard will be private. He will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery with military rites provided by the Montpelier Veterans.

Memorial contributions can be given to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.