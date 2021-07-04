Margaret Saul (1925-2021)

Margaret R. Saul, age 96, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 2, 2021. Margaret was a homemaker and farmer’s wife and worked with her husband on the family farm for many years.

She was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Williams Center, Ohio. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, crafts, camping, playing cards, and taking bus tours.

Born on March 12, 1925, in Fulton County, she was the daughter of Lester and Hulda (Miller) Grime. She married Robert L. Saul on February 28, 1948, in Farmer, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on May 8, 1994.

Margaret is survived by her son, Tom (Barb) Saul, of Bryan; daughters, Roxanne (Rex) Bassett, of Mark Center, Ohio, and Bev (Don) Martin, of Spencerville, Indiana; nine grandchildren, David, Jim, Lisa, Melissa, Derek, Lindsey, Kaci, Jodi, and Scott; and nine great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two infant sons; four brothers, Leo, Donny, Wayne, and Kenny; and two sisters, Doris and Evelyn.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastors Tom Graves and Steve Brooks officiating. Visitation will also be held for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be in Farmer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Calvary United Methodist Church.

