Maria Hamilton (1953-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Maria A. Hamilton, age 69, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:08 P.M. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Hamilton was a 1971 graduate of Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio, and had been a longtime employee of the Walgreen’s Distribution Center in Perrysburg, Ohio, and went on to work at various local businesses in the Bryan area.

She loved sports, especially Detroit Tiger baseball and The Ohio State University sports, and following her grandson with Bluffton University sports.

Maria A. Hamilton was born on May 23, 1953, in Huntington, Indiana, the daughter of Max Willard and Marjorie June (Emmons) Hubartt.

She married her high school sweethart and companion of fifty-three years, Lawrence C.“Larry” Hamilton, on August 24, 1974, in Toledo and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are one daughter, Rebecca (Jeramy) Nobis, of Bryan; one son, Anthony (Nancy) Hamilton, of Oregon, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jacob Nobis, Zachary (Annika) Nobis, and Eleyna Hamilton; four brothers, C. Michael Hubartt, of Long Island, New York, Mark (Joanne) Hubartt, of Arlington, Texas, Max (Pat) Hubartt, of Binghamton, New York, and Milton (Tracy) Hubartt, of Henderson, Nevada; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 3:00-6:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 6:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Brock Rohrer officiating.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.