Donald Smith (1931-2022)

Donald F. Smith, age 90, of Swanton, Ohio, entered into eternal life, Saturday evening, June 4, 2022, at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital.

He was born August 24, 1931 in Swanton, Ohio to Stephen Cletus and Isabel Helena (Myers) Smith.

Don was a 1949 graduate of Swanton High School, and married Gertrude (Maxine) Mossing on February 3, 1951.

Don was self employed in the concrete construction trade starting in 1972. He was a member of Holy Trinity Parish in Assumption, Lytton Fox Hunters and Cement Mason Union #886.

Don enjoyed singing in the church choir, bowling, hunting, playing cards and every Christmas, he loved being Santa to all the little kids.

A big joy to Don in retirement was popping popcorn and giving away over 8,000 pounds of popcorn over the years.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Maxine; his children, Mary Ann McGill, Stephen (Annette) Smith, Angela Smith, Louis Smith, Carl (Angela) Smith and Donald (Christy) Smith; sisters, Rosemary Ott, Lucille Smith, Helen (Richard) Gillen and Theresa (Jeff) McArthur; brothers, Robert and Jerry Smith; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his sons, Clyde Smith, Mark Smith and Paul Smith; brothers, Charles, John, Patrick and William Smith.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, June 11th at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption with Fr. Michael Dandurand presiding.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Altar and Rosary Society.