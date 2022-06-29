Marian Onweller (1931-2022)

Facebook

Marian Elizabeth Onweller, age 90, of Swanton, Ohio and formerly of Assumption, entered into eternal life, Sunday evening, June 26, 2022 at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 23, 1931 in Swanton, Ohio to Walter E. and Rosella M. (Kreuz) Dowling. Marian was a 1949 graduate of Fulton High School.

On October 17, 1959, she married Thomas Onweller. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2003.

A devout Catholic, Marian was a member of Holy Trinity Parish in Assumption and the Catholic War Veterans Post #306 Ladies Auxiliary.

In her spare time she enjoyed golfing, gardening and baking. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends.

Marian is survived by her sons, Frank (Teri) Onweller and Mark (Emma-Jane) Onweller; 5 grandchildren, Paige Onweller, Kaylee (Brent) Brinkman, Alaina Colon; Jordan Onweller and Samantha Onweller; 4 great-grandchildren, Adilyn Colon, Ruby, Watson and Regis Brinkman; brothers, Wayne Dowling and Tom Dowling and sister-in-law, Roxie Dowling.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents; husband Tom and her brothers, John Dowling and Bob Dowling.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 30th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue Friday, July 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Michael Dandurand presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Parish.