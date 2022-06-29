James Henson (1958-2022)

Facebook

James E. Henson, age 64, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 2:15 P.M. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family after an extended illness.

Jim was a fabricator at Haulotte/Biljax in Archbold. He was a former member of Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233, Bryan Moose Lodge #1064 and St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Archbold.

Jim enjoyed bowling, golf, watching NASCAR, and spending time with his kids. He was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Browns. In his spare time he enjoyed working on cars.

James E. Henson was born on January 25, 1958, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of William J. and Carol A. (Friley) Henson. He married Joanne Robertson on October 16, 1976, in Holgate and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons, Adam Henson, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Justin (Michelle) Henson, of Lexington Park, Maryland; one sister, Cindy Henson, of Cuyahoga Falls and brother, Joe (Cindy) Henson, of Lyons, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Jamie J. Henson.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastors Dan Martin and Neil Wyse officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested to Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.