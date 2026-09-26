Willard J. “Moby” Lawson, Jr. (1956-2026)

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(Graduate Of Swanton High School)

Willard Jerry “Moby” Lawson Jr., age 70, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sept. 19, 2026.

Jerry was born on June 8, 1956, in Wauseon, to the late Willard J. and Thelma (Tremain) Lawson Sr. He graduated from Swanton High School.

He enjoyed putting models together and going to Gettysburg to visit Civil War-era history. He worked for R&S Plastics.

Surviving Jerry are his sister, Norlan Poltella; favorite nephew, Kevin (Jackie) Garber; companion, Pamela Rump, who cared for him and was the love of his life; and other nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all, especially his pet kitten, Smokey Joe.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sharon Leonard; brother-in-law, Denver; niece, Wanda; brother-in-law, Frank Poltella; and fur baby, Lady.

There will be no services. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lawson family.