Marilyn Rath (1941 – 2025)

Marilyn Jane Rath, 84, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 2, 2025 at her Montpelier home after a long battle of dementia.

Jane was born on February 8, 1941 to George and Eleanor (Darby) McKarns. She married her high school sweetheart, Junior B. Rath on December 6, 1959.

Jane was always a farm girl and happy to return to live near her parents after a few years in El Paso, Texas while Junior was in the military and then a short time of city living in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Jane had a gift of making friends wherever she went and collected those friends while she enjoyed spending her time with church and community service.

As a long-time member of West Eagle Creek Presbyterian Church she spent decades leading VBS, organized the annual ice cream social and participated in The Great Banquet Community of Bryan.

Also, she was a lifetime member of the Williams County Saddle Club, Montpelier Area Homemaker’s Club, long standing president of the Montpelier School’s Mothers Club, as Election poll worker and 40+ year advisor of the Kidding Around 4-H Goat Club.

Hobbies included square and line dancing, riding horses, gardening and canning the bounty, participating in the community garage sales, refinishing furniture and helping out neighbors and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, two sons John (Dawn) Rath of Hudson, Michigan and Joe Rath of Montpelier; daughter Joyce (Ross) Tucker of Bellevue, Ohio; and grandchildren Mitchel and Colton Tucker and Naika Rath; sister Susan Burns of Decatur, Indiana; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Jane was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Jane will be on Thursday, June 5th from 3-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be on Friday, June 6th at 2pm at West Eagle Creek Presbyterian Church, 05989 US 20, with Reverend Tawee Layraman and Pastor John Rath to officiate, graveside services will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial gifts can be made to West Eagle Creek Church or Williams County 4-H Endowment. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.