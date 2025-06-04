Patrick Wilde (1975 – 2025)

(Worked For Bryan Municipal Utilities)

Patrick Martin Wilde, age 49, of Bryan passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at his home.

Patrick worked for Bryan Municipal Utilities as a communications technician for 15 years. He was an arborist and enjoyed working with trees.

Patrick was a gifted mathematician as well as an accomplished drummer. He played with local bands including Northband, Shiitake and Slithy Tones.

He was involved with the Williams County Community Theater and won a Willy Award for his performance as Maxim deWinter in Rebecca.

Along with his impressive intellect, Patrick had an incredible sense of humor which he shared freely with others. He was a master of alternate song lyrics. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening and raising chicken and goats.

Patrick M. Wilde was born June 12, 1975, in Bryan Ohio. He was a 1993 graduate of Bryan High School and earned an associate degree from Caldwell Community College. He married Denien Vittorio on September 22, 2001, who survives.

Patrick is also survived by his children, Sofia Wilde and Griffin Wilde, both of Bryan; parents, Pearl and Jerry Elder, of Ney; sisters, Jill (Michael Frayer) Wilde, of Columbus and Beth Wilde, of Edon; brother, Shawn Wilde, of El Salvador; step brothers, Jerry (Karen) Elder, Jr., of Wauseon, Chris (Cassia) Elder, of Sellersburg, IN and Matt (Angie) Elder, of Bowling Green; mother-in-law, Carol Vittorio, of Defiance; brother-in-law, Mark Vittorio, of Defiance; aunts and uncles, Mike and Kalene Corwin and Phil and Kathy McKarns and nieces and nephews, Paola Wilde and Perla Wilde, of El Salvador; Katelyn Wyatt, of Nevada, Gabriel Vittorio, of Defiance and Nicholas Vittorio, of Whitehouse.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father-in-law, Edward Vittorio and son, Quinn Vittorio Wilde.

A time for friends and family to gather will be held on Thursday, June 5, 2025 from 3:00-6:00 PM at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH. A celebration of Patrick’s life will be held immediately following at 6:00 PM with Deacon Steve St. John officiating. Patrick will be laid to rest in a private service at Evansport Cemetery next to his son, Quinn.

In lieu of flowers and in keeping with Patrick’s passions, the family requests memorial contributions to the Bryan Parks and Recreation Department.

To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.