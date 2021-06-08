Marilyn Schelling (1931-2021)

Marilyn D. Schelling, age 89, of Stryker, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold. Marilyn had worked at the former Strydel in Stryker for many years.

She was born in Bryan, Ohio, on September 3, 1931, the daughter of Harry and Maude (Hesrick) Streight. She married Richard Werder and he preceded her in death. She later married John Schelling, and he also preceded her in death.

Surviving are three daughters, Ann (Terry) Aeschliman of Stryker, Mary (Ernie) Etoll of Montpelier, Pam (Roger) Savage of Chicago; three grandchildren, Zandra Grimaldo, Rhonda Woller and Dennis Etoll; great-granddaughter, Malee; great-great-grandson, Milton; and one sister, Rita “Dede” Adams of Toledo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and six sisters.

In keeping with Marilyn’s wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Williams County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.