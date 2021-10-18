Marilyn Turney (1935-2021)

Marilyn J. Turney, 86 of Montpelier passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born on July 17, 1935 in Bryan, Ohio to John H. and Olive (Wiyrick) Casebere. Marilyn retired from Beam Stream in Montpelier in the maintenance department.

She is survived by a son Rick Turney of Montpelier, two granddaughters Riccie Turney of Pioneer and Reba Turney of Montpelier ; three great grandchildren Rylee and Randi Johnson and Reghan Martinez

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard in 1994, a brother Jack Casebere and a sister Carol Welker.

Graveside services will be on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 12 pm at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Pastor Paul Gruetter to officiate.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the donor’s choice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com