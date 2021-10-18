Rafael Monserrat, Jr. (1969-2021)

Rafael Monserrat, Jr., age 52, passed away October 6, 2021, at the Toledo Promedica Hospital. He was born on February 8, 1969, in Puerto Rico to Rafael and Rosalia (Jimenez) Monserrat.

Rafael spent 36 years with the love of his life, Maria, who survives. He was a truck driver for many years. Rafael was an avid baseball collector and his favorite thing to do was spend time with his grandchildren.

Rafael is survived by his wife, Maria; sons, Rafael and Daniel Monserrat; daughter, Alisha Monserrat; and grandsons, Auron, Caius, and Rafael Monserrat. He is also survived by his parents and sisters, Flora, Jackie, and Rosemary. He was preceded in death by his sister, Emma.

Services will be private. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Monserrat family.