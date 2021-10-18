Lila Steele (1923-2021)

Lila Faye Steele, 97 years, of Bryan, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021, at Defiance Regional Hospital, Defiance, Ohio. Lila was born October 23, 1923, in Stryker, Ohio, the daughter of the late Albert H. and Laura (Lutz) Burkhart.

Lila was a 1941 graduate of Stryker High School. She married Wilbur Steele on March 19, 1945, in Jonesville, Michigan, and he preceded her in death on December 10, 1979.

Lila began her working career at the Erie Proving Grounds in LaCarne, Ohio, during WWII. The is where the field artillery guns were manufactured and tested in Lake Erie.

The results were typed out by the girls in “Building 88”. She then worked at the Ampco Twist Drill Company, putting points on the small drills for Airplanes made for WWII.

Lila ended her career as a Production Worker for 50 Division of Hayes Albion for 30 years, retiring in 1981.

She was a member of First Brethren Church, Bryan, and enjoyed attending the Bryan Senior Center. Lila enjoyed crocheting and taking trips with Evelyn’s Excursions. She treasured the time she was able to spend with her family.

Surviving are her three children, Drew A. Steele of Bryan, Gene Steele of Bryan, and Pam Shaffer of Panama City Beach, Florida: Two grandchildren, Dr. Tawni (Ryan) Cashon of Westerville, Ohio, and Drew Robert (Mariah) Shaffer of Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilbur; one son, Gary Webster Steele; one sister, Hazel Hutto and four brothers, Donald, Lewis, Blair, and Owen Burkhart.

There will be no visitation and graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan, with Pastor Luke Nagy officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to First Brethren Church, 13050 County Road C, Bryan, Ohio, 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com