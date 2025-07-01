Marine Corps League & Bryan Kiwanis Team Up For Christmas For Kids

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CHRISTMAS FOR KIDS … The guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Bryan’s meeting on June 25, 2025, was Randy Stearns representing The Marine Corps League. The Marine Corps League was instrumental in forming Christmas For Kids along with local Radio Station Mixed 98.1 some 30 years ago. The Kiwanis Club of Bryan is a proud partner in this effort every year. Mr. Stearns spoke about the history of the program and the partnerships that have enabled Christmas For Kids to flourish over the years The radio station promotes the effort with broadcast appeals and live appearances at local businesses to raise funds and awareness. These funds are then directed to the Corps’ 501C3 and ultimately received by the local Kiwanis Club to shop for the children’s wish lists. We in the Kiwanis work with The Department of Children and Family Services to obtain the names of eligible families to participate in the program. Christmas For Kids is a wonderful outreach that the Marine Corps League, Radio Station Mixed 98.1 and the Bryan Kiwanis Club are very proud to be a part of. All the proceeds from these efforts remain right here in Williams County. Pictured left to Right: Teen Miss Bryan, Kinlee Yoder (her community concentration program is Christmas for Kids), Becky Bacon, Program Chair and Christmas for Kids Coordinator for Williams County, and Randy Stearns of the Marine Corps League.