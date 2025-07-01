Four County BOE Sets New Cafeteria Prices, Approves Contracts

PRESS RELEASE – On June 26, 2025, the Four County Career Center Board of Education held the Regular Board Meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Four County Career Center.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved:

-May Board Meeting Minutes.

-Financial statements and investments for the month of May 2025 as presented.

-Appropriation modifications and final appropriations for FY25 as presented.

-The write off of unreconciled checks and uncollected outstanding student obligations.

-FY26 Temporary Appropriations resolution.

-Ratification of the 2025-26 insurance coverage.

-FY25 Aspire grant advance from the general fund.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

-The resignation of Cathy Rupp, Career Technical Education Supervisor, for the purpose of retirement.

-The resignation of Tami Bevins, EMIS Supervisor.

-The resignation of Jill Holdgreve, Educational Aide.

-The resignation of Bryan Etzler, Tinora Satellite Ag Instructor.

-A 3-year administrative contract to Conner Ruffer, Career Technical Supervisor.

-A 3-year administrative contract to Tami Bevins, Assistant Director of Career Technical Education.

-A one-year certified contract to Seth Schroeder, Edgerton Satellite Instructor-Career Tech Manufacturing and Steam.

-A one-year certified contract to Jordan Brown, Intervention Specialist.

-Adult Education Staff and Instructors.

-Adult Education Salary Schedules.

-A monetary donation to the Auto Collision Program by The Maumee Valley Car Club.

-The 2025-26 Student Handbook.

-NBEC Technical Services Agreement for FY26.

-Cafeteria prices for 2025-26. ○ Student Breakfast – $2.75; Adult Breakfast $3.25 ○ Student Lunch – $4.00; Adult Lunch $5.00; Milk $.60

-A three-year Wauseon CBI Lease Agreement.

-The three-year Henry County Sheriff Deputy Agreement.

-Edgerton Manufacturing-STEAM Satellite Program.

-Cancellation of the Tinora Ag Satellite Program.

The Board also accepted and/or approved the following items:

-Special Education Model Policies and Procedures Resolution.

-Amended Administrative Salary and Benefits.

-Resolution to update pickup for STRS Administrators.

Upcoming meetings involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education include the regular July Board Meeting, on July 17, 2025 at 5:30 in Room A101A at Four County Career Center.